Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in locating William Richard Augenstein.

According to authorities, Augenstein is wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants in Meridian Township, along with additional warrants from surrounding jurisdictions.

Police describe him as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information or who knows of Augenstein’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or through its website here.

