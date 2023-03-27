Lansing School District helps families through tough times

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2023, the Lansing School District saw an influx of students living in inadequate or temporary living situations. To help those students in need, the district has a program called F.O.R.T, which stands for families overcoming rough times. This program assists qualified students with transportation to and from school, free meals, clothing, and much more.

F.O.R.T coordinator Rose Taphouse said more students are in need of help because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taphouse said there is a lack of affordable housing and support across the state.

“The number one indicator of someone being homeless as an adult is being homeless as a child and I believe because of the trauma they experience through that experience that it causes a lot of the issues that will show up in adulthood with homelessness, mental health and drug addiction,” said Taphouse.

The F.O.R.T Program has been around for over a decade and has seen a lot of success. Courtney Jenkins needed support sending her son through school and F.O.R.T was there to help.

“It was just hard to be stuck in a place that we couldn’t get out of on our own. So to know that there was some kind of light, some kind of someone that was there that said that we see you and we know you need us it was good it felt good,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said that her or her son would not be where they are today without the help of this program. She encourages others to reach out to the F.O.R.T program for assistance if they are in need of help.

To reach the F.O.R.T Program you can call their hotline at 517-755-2813.

