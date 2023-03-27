Kalamazoo County cold case sexual assault kits leads to guilty plea, sentencing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), resulted in re-investigating approximately 225 cold-case sexual assaults leading to the prosecution of a Wyoming man tied to two cases in Michigan.

Michael Vincenzo Johnson, 30, formerly of Casper, Wyoming, has been sentenced to 6-15 years in prison following his guilty pleas to two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to the attorney general’s office the first victim, an 18-year-old freshman at Western Michigan University (WMU) at the time, was raped in Johnson’s WMU dorm room in late January of 2013. Johnson raped the second victim, a 16-year-old high school junior, six weeks later in her own home in Augusta, Michigan in mid-February of 2013.

The Kalamazoo SAKI project, started in 2017, examined sexual assault evidence kits never submitted for testing, mostly from Kalamazoo County.

Both of Johnson’s victims have also spoken about how their cases were handled by the criminal justice system in 2013.

One victim told the court through her victim impact statement, “My freshman year of university, I was raped by a friend of a friend. Someone who made me feel bad for them and then took advantage of me when I could not say no, when I could not fight back, when I was vulnerable. He made me a victim, he made me a statistic, he made me hate myself and others around me. My stomach turns and my body is filled with anxiety and disgust when I think about this assault on me. And I, unfortunately, think about it daily, still, almost a decade later. He took innocence and made victims; he took dreams and created nightmares; he took trust and made hypervigilance. It haunts me forever. And I would give anything to not remember.”

In her victim impact statement, the second victim told the court, “Today is the day I have waited ten years for. A decade - 3,685 days. Today, you see a 26-year-old woman standing in front of you, deep inside is a 16-year-old child, ravenous to come out of the cage she’s been hiding in. In 2013, I was a junior in high school and I was raped in my own home. The next morning, I told my mother what had happened.”

The victim went on to detail that she went to the YWCA and had completed a rape kit and had reported her assault to the Augusta Police Department.

After giving her statement to the police in February 2013, the victim never heard anything about the case again until she was contacted by SAKI investigators in November 2021 as a result of a tip SAKI received from a witness in the January 2013 case indicating that there may be a second victim who was raped by Johnson in February 2013. The Augusta Police Department could not find any records about the victim reporting this rape in 2013, despite the defendant’s confirmation that he was interviewed about the assault and despite Augusta Police Department submitting the second victim’s rape kit for DNA testing in 2013.

The second victim also told the court, “Think about how it would feel to speak out about your assault and then you’re not taken seriously, you’re forgotten about…this whole process has now helped me re-open a wound that was scarred and allowed me to heal it the right way. I am no longer a victim. I am a survivor. The impact doesn’t go away, you learn to live with it…now I can open a new chapter in my life.”

Before handing down Johnson’s sentence, Judge Barnard thanked the victims for being in court and for having their voices heard. He addressed the delay in justice in this case saying, “This 10-year delay has given us insight into how victims are affected even 10 years later. And how offenders are affected when they are not held accountable because [Johnson] went on to commit other offenses in [the state of] Wyoming. Ten years after this event and they are still suffering.” The judge went on to tell Johnson, “Today, accountability is happening. You are going to account for your crimes. It is ‘the long arm of the law’ as they say.”

