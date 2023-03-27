Jackson family urges parents to talk about underage drinking following loss

CONCORD, Mich. (WILX) - The tragic death of Amber Lynn Taylor has inspired her family to speak out against underage drinking and driving. Prom and graduation are often associated with celebrations involving alcohol and drugs, but the Anderson family wants to emphasize that these things are not necessary to have fun.

Amber was a passenger, when the 18-year-old driver lost control, veered off the road and hit a tree. Amber was killed upon impact. Linda Anderson visits her daughter’s grave daily wishing things were different.

The driver had been drinking and had a blood alcohol level of .07, but he was only charged with a misdemeanor moving violation.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 4,300 teens are killed each year due to underage alcohol use. MADD National President Tess Rowland helps mothers like Linda Anderson bring awareness to underage drinking.

“If you’re under the age of 21 you should not be drinking. but if you do find yourself in a situation where drugs and alcohol are there. Do not be afraid to reach out to a trusted adult or guardian or call 911,” Rowland said. “Most importantly, we want to ensure you’re the person who prevents your friends from driving who are potentially impaired and do not ride with those who are impaired. You need to be strong and make that choice.”

Rowland urges parents to talk to their children about the dangers of underage drinking, especially with prom and graduation season approaching.

Amber left behind two young children who will have to grow up without a mom. Anderson wishes she could have told her daughter not to get in the car with someone who had been drinking.

”Amber has two kids, it’s been hard on them, it’s been hard on all of us,” Anderson said. “It’s just something you don’t want anyone to go through.”

Anderson wishes she could have told her daughter not to get in the car with someone who had been drinking. The family has set up a Facebook page called "Justice for Amber" and hopes that others will think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.

A life was taken too soon, and Anderson wants to make sure that others do not have to go through the same tragedy.

