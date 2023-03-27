EB I-496 to SB US-127 ramp back open following crash

The crash shut down the ramp around 11:30 P.M. Sunday night.
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday morning.(WILX-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The EB I-496 ramp to SB US-127 in Ingham County has reopened following a crash late Sunday. The crash shut down the ramp for nearly two hours before authorities cleared the scene.

News 10 has calls out to responding officials to try and learn more about potential injuries sustained in the crash. We will update this web article with the latest information as soon as it is into our newsroom.

As always, you can stay up to date with traffic impacting Mid-Michigan on our website or mobile app.

