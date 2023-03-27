Easy Life Organizing gives us tips to get a good start on spring cleaning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Using lazy Susans, organizing tubs and a label maker, Amanda and her team can create space you didnt know was there.

You can sign up for a free consultation where she can come to your home and begin mapping out how to transform closets, drawers and more.

For more information, www.easylifeorganizing.com.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.