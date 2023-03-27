Easy Life Organizing gives us tips to get a good start on spring cleaning

Spring Cleaning can sure be a pain, but Amanda from Easy Life Organizing is showing you how to make it easy. 
Today on Studio 10, spring cleaning can be a tedious task, but Amanda from Easy Life Organizing gives us ways to begin the organizing process.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Using lazy Susans, organizing tubs and a label maker, Amanda and her team can create space you didnt know was there.

You can sign up for a free consultation where she can come to your home and begin mapping out how to transform closets, drawers and more.

For more information, www.easylifeorganizing.com.

