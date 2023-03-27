East Lansing utility work begins

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Public Works began a utility project on Monday.

The East Lansing project included the replacement of a water main, sewer, driveways, and sidewalks in multiple areas on Collingwood Drive, Kedzie Street, Division Street, Gunson Street, and Sunrise Court.

The project is expected to wrap up in November with crews starting on new areas later in April.

