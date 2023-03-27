LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

Biden is hosting the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room of the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is hosting a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
People left finding new routes after Amtrak cancelations
Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte

Latest News

Police oversight commission to hold public police hearing in East Lansing
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water
The White House press secretary provided a statement from the president regarding the deadly...
White House gives statement on school shooting
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say