Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Mid-Michigan need to keep an eye out for construction signs Monday during their commutes.

Starting on Monday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close a lane on westbound and eastbound I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96, I-69 interchange. The construction will run through Delta Township and Dewitt. The construction is part of MDOT’s project to rebuild I-69. The road closures are expected to wrap up in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Avenue between health care court and Mt. Hope Avenue will be closed starting Monday for reconstruction. Crews will be working there until the end of May.

