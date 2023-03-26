Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects

By Taylor Gattoni and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Mid-Michigan need to keep an eye out for construction signs Monday during their commutes.

Starting on Monday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close a lane on westbound and eastbound I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96, I-69 interchange. The construction will run through Delta Township and Dewitt. The construction is part of MDOT’s project to rebuild I-69. The road closures are expected to wrap up in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Avenue between health care court and Mt. Hope Avenue will be closed starting Monday for reconstruction. Crews will be working there until the end of May.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball
Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Jackson High School
Police believe Jackson school teacher was dead for two days before being found
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers

Latest News

Many roads and lanes will be closed for construction starting Monday
Mid-Michigan road construction warning
Imani Winds perform at Wharton Center
The Winds will have a multi-day residency at MSU College of Music until Monday
Imani Winds perform at Wharton Center
Jackson Symphony Orchestra performs for exhibition show at the Potter Center