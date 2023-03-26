MSU shooting victim speaks out for the first time

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the victims of the Michigan State University mass shooting spoke out for the first time on Thursday.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Pérez said she is continuing home care recovery after being released from the hospital on March 13. In the post, she described what she remembered from the night of Feb. 13 including the ride to the hospital. She then thanks the doctors and nurses who saved her life that night.

Perez said she was discharged from the hospital but still requires follow-up surgeries. She also left a message for the other survivors of the shooting.

“To my classmates, the four other survivors, I hold you all in my heart,” said Perez on Facebook. “There is nothing that can change what we experienced together that night. But hearing about your recoveries inspires mine. I hope and pray for better days to come and promise to stand in solidarity in the ongoing conversation around gun violence in schools. No one should ever have to live through this.”

Her family set up a GoFundMe while she was recovering. As of Saturday, the amount raised sits at $477,925.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.