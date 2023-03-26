Imani Winds perform at Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People came together at The Wharton Center for an adventure through classical music on Saturday.

Musical quintet Imani Winds performed classical music with their wind instruments to a crowd on Michigan State’s campus. The ensemble’s songs were traditional chamber music. The Grammy-nominated group celebrated 20 years of music-making in 2023.

The Winds will have a multi-day residency at MSU College of Music until Monday.

