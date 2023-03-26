Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers for Owosso build

Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on six new houses in Owosso, but first, they are asking the public to grab some tools and help build.(WNEM TV5)
By Hannah Jewell
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on six new houses in Owosso, but first, they are asking the public to grab some tools and help build.

No building experience is necessary to participate.

“We always have a need for volunteers,” said Carmen Mora, the executive director of the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity. “You do not need to be experts in any way. Of course, we welcome people with experience, but people with no experience in construction and have never picked up a hammer can still come and help us build a home.”

The area for the build was carefully chosen.

“We are in an affordable housing crisis in the United States, and it has come to our areas, so in Shiawassee County specifically it means that you have families that are working in Shiawassee County that can’t live in Shiawassee because there aren’t sufficient affordable rentals or homes to purchase,” Mora said.

The effort to help bridge that gap will require 20 to 30 volunteers a day over the course of several months. Volunteers can work as little or as much as they want.

“Call us and we will set up whatever works for you; whether it is a four-hour shift, or an eight-hour shift or you can spend various days with us,” Mora said.

Mora added that the rewarding feeling of giving back lasts a lifetime.

“It’s wonderful to be able to drive by the house years later and say, you know, I helped build that. I was part of the community that made that happen,” Mora said.

