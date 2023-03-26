First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few raindrops or snowflakes are possible early today, but most of the day will be dry. We start Monday off under the clouds, but we should see a few breaks develop in the clouds this afternoon. Cooler temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid 40s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures dip back to the mid 20s.

Tuesday through Thursday plan on high temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers are expected Wednesday and the rain could be mixed with a few snowflakes early in the day. Thursday should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures near 60º. With the warmer air Friday we see rain and possibly a few thunderstorms.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 27, 2023

Average High: 49º Average Low 29º

Lansing Record High: 78° 1945

Lansing Record Low: -6° 1965

Jackson Record High: 80º 1945

Jackson Record Low: -4º 1965

