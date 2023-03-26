6 children killed in crash in Tennessee

The children and a woman were ejected when the car left the road and flipped in the early morning hours on Sunday.
By Tony Garcia and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six children and injured two adults in Robertson County, Tennessee, early Sunday morning, WSMV reports.

According to Robertson County Emergency Services, six young girls were killed in a crash on I-24 West, near exit 24 for Springfield/Ashland City around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The children were traveling in a red Toyota Camry with a man and woman when it left the road and flipped on the shoulder.

The children and woman were ejected from the car when it rolled. The woman was air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the man was transported to Skyline Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

A pickup truck was also at the scene. It appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the interstate underneath the Jack Teasley Road bridge. It is unclear how the truck was involved.

The interstate was closed for the investigation from exit 24 to exit 19 for Maxey Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and expects the interstate to be closed for an extended period of time.

Traffic is being routed off the interstate at exit 24.

