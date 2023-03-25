Prom season brings high demand for dresses, high expenses for families

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prom season is fast approaching, and high school students and their parents are already on the hunt for the perfect dress.

With at least 500 girls having visited East Lansing dress shop Fantastic Finds this prom season, it can be an overwhelming and expensive experience.

Destiny Joyce said finding the perfect dress varies from person to person.

“It really depends on who the person is. If they’re a picky person, then it will probably take two hours,” Joyce said. “If they know exactly what they want, then it’s going to take like an hour to find that dress.”

But some parents are questioning how much is too much for the prom budget. Dayna DeFrank and her daughter have been shopping for a dress for the past two months and are searching for something under $500.

“I feel like right now everything is expensive, so it’s not really shocking anymore,” DeFrank said. “If she likes something, I’m going to spend it on her.”

DeFrank believes that a lot of parents feel the same way regarding their budget. Despite the challenges of finding a prom dress, DeFrank said that she has enjoyed spending time with her daughter during the process.

“It’s a lot of fun except for when you can’t find stuff,” DeFrank said. “It’s just a process, but it has been a lot of fun. Spending time with her has been the big part.”

For those who may not have a prom dress within their budget this year, there are places that can help. Ever After Opportunities at the Lansing Mall offers free prom and eighth-grade formal dresses, shoes, and accessories.

They will be giving away dresses on the following days and times:

March 25th 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 28th 5:30-7 p.m.

March 30th 5:30-7 p.m.

April 1st 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

April 3rd 5:30-7 p.m.

April 6th 5:30-7 p.m.

April 8th 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

More information on Ever After Opportunities can be found on its official Facebook page.

