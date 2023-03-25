MSU Softball splits Friday doubleheader with Badgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State baseball team split a Big Ten-opening doubleheader on Friday with the Wisconsin Badgers.

After losing 5-3 in the first matchup, the Spartans came out hot in game two, taking a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

In the fourth, the Badgers scored three, but MSU’s defense played soundly for the rest of the game, while the bats added four more runs for an 8-3 victory.

The Spartans and Wolverines clash Sunday for the rubber game.

MSU is now 1-1 in Big Ten Play.

