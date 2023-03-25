MSU Softball splits Friday doubleheader with Badgers

They’re an early 1-1 in Big Ten play
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State baseball team split a Big Ten-opening doubleheader on Friday with the Wisconsin Badgers.

After losing 5-3 in the first matchup, the Spartans came out hot in game two, taking a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

In the fourth, the Badgers scored three, but MSU’s defense played soundly for the rest of the game, while the bats added four more runs for an 8-3 victory.

The Spartans and Wolverines clash Sunday for the rubber game.

MSU is now 1-1 in Big Ten Play.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte
Michigan State Police
Police seek help in attempted kidnapping case on Michigan State University campus
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home
Man who reportedly brought knife on MSU campus hospitalized
12 suspects wanted tied to marijuana dispensary break-ins across Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball: Spartans Nipped By Purdue In B1G Opener Friday
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball
News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his thoughts on the...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Thoughts on Spartans’ loss, a Spartan headed to Grand Rapids, and remembering a legend
The Spartans went blow-for-blow for nearly all 12 rounds, but couldn’t find their breath one...
MSU loses thriller in Sweet 16 to Kansas State