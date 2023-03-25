MSU Baseball Game Saturday Against Purdue Rained Out

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State baseball’s game against Purdue scheduled for Saturday, March 25 has been postponed due to inclement weather and cold temperatures in the East Lansing area.

MSU and Purdue will continue their three-game Big Ten Conference opening series on Sunday, March 26 with a doubleheader starting at 12:05 at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field, with game two slated for approximately 30 minutes following the completion of game one.

The Boilermakers won game one of the series in a 5-4 thriller Friday afternoon in a nationally televised contest on Big Ten Network. The loss snapped Michigan State’s season-long win streak at six in a row, as the Spartans had not lost since March 8, and MSU is now 11-8 on the year and 0-1 in B1G action. Purdue broke its three-game losing skein in leveling its record at 10-10 and 1-0 in conference competition.

