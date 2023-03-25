Michigan Hockey dominates in win over Colgate

17 Wolverines recorded a point
Michigan players celebrate a goal against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March...
Michigan players celebrate a goal against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, 2023 Allentown, Penn. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)(Jason E. Miczek | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALLENTOWN, Pà. (WILX) - Michigan’s hockey team continued their strong season with an 11-1 win over Colgate in the Allentown Region Semifinal game.

The Wolverines led 1-0 after the first period, but peppered Colgate’s Carter Gylander, the Detroit Red Wings’ 2019 seventh round pick in the NHL Draft, with seven goals in the second period.

17 Wolverines recorded a point, and Luke Hughes, a sophomore defenseman, scored twice and added three assists.

Michigan plays Penn State Sunday for a spot in the Frozen Four.

