On The Job Report: 3/24/2023

Quality Control Inspector

FIRST ASSURED QUALITY SYSTEMS

Salary:

$15 per hour

1st Shift Monday-Saturday 6:00am-4:00pm (or end of production)

2nd Shift Monday-Saturday 4:30pm-3:00am (or end of production)

Monday-Saturday

Description:

Are you looking for a great career with a dynamic and innovative company? Then come join our team at Assured Quality Systems! AQS has IMMEDIATE HIRE OPPORTUNITIES for Quality Control Inspectors in Lansing, MI. We pride ourselves on being innovative and strive to be industry leaders. We value our team members and are looking for Quality Control Inspectors who are team players, able to multitask, reliable, and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

The Quality Control Inspector will:

Monitor quality standards for manufacturing clients

Examine products and materials for safety, defects, or deviations

Perform visual inspections of finished products

Document quality of inspection

2nd Chance Employer!!

No Experience Required

On-the-job Training Provided

BENEFITS:

PTO, Sick Leave, Holiday Pay

Medical, Dental, Vision, Supplemental

Requirements:

COVID-19 Considerations: MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES DURING WORK SHIFT!! Temperature checks are taken daily, and PPE is provided.

How to Apply:

Apply by using this link: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Apply/1481393/First-Assured-Quality-Systems-LLC/Quality-Control-Inspector

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/102709264

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 102709264

Painter

LOC PERFORMANCE

Salary:

$

Description:

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Department: Paint

Summary

Assists painting and packaging activities by performing the following duties.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned

Maintains paint levels in pressure pot of paint equipment.

Adjusts spraying fluid and air pressure and directs nozzles toward parts to be coated.

Places parts onto conveyor that carries them between operations.

Mixes paints with thinner solution according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

Regulates temperature of ovens.

Removes parts from conveyor and places parts to be packaged.

Maintains spray painting equipment.

Cleans spray booths, tanks, hoses and nozzles.

Cleans work area.

Performs General Labor responsibilities as needed.

Requirements:

Competencies

To perform the job successfully, an individual will need to perform the following competencies.

Quantity of Work

The quantity of work produced and the promptness with which it is completed.

Quality of Work

The ability displayed and accuracy of work produced, meeting company standards, and requiring little to no rework.

Judgement/Knowledge of Job

Knowledge of job, techniques, skills, equipment, procedures, materials, etc.

Attendance/Dependability

Punctuality and attendance.

Teamwork/ Attitude

Willingness and cooperativeness with co-workers and supervisors; ability to accept constructive criticism.

Initiative/Independence

The degree to which an employee searches out new tasks and expands their ability to perform assigned tasks without direct supervision.

Adherence to Policy

Follow quality environmental policies and have knowledge of AS9100 and IS14001

Adherence to Safety

Follow safety procedures, security protocol, and wear proper PPE.

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) and one to three years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel and reach with hands and arms. The employee may occasionally lift up to 50 pounds. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Loc Performance is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. It is the policy of the Company to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.

How to Apply:

Please apply on our website: https://www.locperformance.com/apply-now

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/62548348

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 62548348

Fulltime RN-Emergency Department

EATON RAPIDS MEDICAL CENTER

Salary:

$

Description:

Directs flow of patients and sets priority of care through use of patient assessment and triage while demonstrating flexibility to adjust to fluctuations in patient workloads. Documents initial/ongoing assessment and all interventions on emergency medical record accurately; communicates assessment data and findings to other member of the health care team.

Delivers direct age-specific patient care consistent with standard of care, emergency nursing guidelines, and policies/procedures within the emergency department, and as directed by the physician.

Administers medications, IV therapy, blood products, and treatments as prescribed by the physician.

Acts as Employee Health Nurse, completes TB testing, HEP B vaccinations, any other vaccines required, and ensuring the Employee Health Policy and Procedures are followed. Makes sure reportable injuries are reported to the appropriate authorities.

Participates in patient education (pertinent to individuals’ age and development) and ensures that patient understands discharge instructions; coordinates patient’s care with other departments, physicians, and out of hospital procedures. Ensures patient and staffs’ safety (guard rails up and locked, patient ID bands, restraints as needed, etc.)

Demonstrates knowledge in arrhythmia recognition and treatment, meds and action and side effects; administers various treatments, and uses specialized emergency equipment.

Provides change of shift report, giving concise, pertinent information; reports abnormal/problems on a timely basis. Completes job tasks (e.g. cleaning, restocking, glucose monitor check, etc.).

Participates in quality improvement activities (chart review, monthly audits, satisfaction forms, and patient call-backs, etc.), and checking appropriate charges. Participates in required and voluntary CE programs, and keeps own CE record current.

Demonstrates individual role in emergency code situations.

Suggests and assists in the development of new and/or expanded services to better serve the community. Promotes customer satisfaction by listening to their needs, and communicates concerns to Emergency Department Manager/physician.

Knowledge of Meditech, and other programs as needed.

Requirements:

Graduate of an accredited school of nursing, and currently licensed to practice in the state of Michigan. BLS required upon hire and maintained throughout employment. ACLS and PALS required within 90 days of employment and maintained throughout employment. TNCC certification within two (2) years. Minimum of two (2) years of on-going, consistent emergency experience is desired. Willingness to obtain state tb certification.

How to Apply:

https://secure6.saashr.com/ta/6007842.careers?CareersSearch

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/115255337

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 115255337

