Your Health: A new device to help with allergies

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year when seasonal allergy sufferers will begin to feel the effect of grass, flowers, and plants in bloom. People who can’t get relief from blocked sinuses can develop chronic sinusitis.

Now, there’s a new device designed to help patients breathe more freely.

Cato Coleman is a registered dietician who works in food service, but a few years ago, his allergies became too much to handle.

“I’m sitting there at the table eating and I was having trouble breathing through my nose and chewing at the same time.”

Coleman was diagnosed with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps, which were wrecking his sense of taste and smell.

“As, someone who loves to cook, someone who loves food, someone who works in the food business, not being able to smell food, really took away from that.”

Ohio-based ear nose and throat surgeon Adam Spiess removed the polyps and then last year, recommended Coleman try a new device designed to treat people with chronic sinus problems that result in nasal polyps. The system is called XHANCE.

“It is different because it delivers the medications higher up in the nose,” says Dr. Spiess.

XHANCE is inserted in a person’s nose and mouth. As the user exhales, a common medication called is delivered deep into the sinuses, where over-the-counter nasal sprays can’t reach.

Dr, Spiess says the device has reduced his patients’ symptoms.

“I’ve had a lot of patients that have not had to have surgery, which typically, we would have to have surgery in the past.”

Cato has been using XHANCE daily for almost a year. He’s regained his sense of smell and as a bonus, he’s sleeping better than he has in years.

“A full night,” Coleman says. “It’s awesome. Lots of energy, too.”

The XHANCE system is approved by the Food and Drug Administration but needs to be prescribed by doctors for patients with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps.

