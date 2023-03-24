Wet, windy start to the weekend and an update on the falcon family at MSU

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on the weekend forecast.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on the weekend forecast.(Pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dry Friday leads to a wet and windy Saturday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on the weekend forecast.

Plus Seth Wells has an update on the falcon family atop Spartan Stadium.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 24, 2023

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1965
  • Jackson Record High: 80º 1939
  • Jackson Record Low: -4º 1965

