Wet, windy start to the weekend and an update on the falcon family at MSU
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dry Friday leads to a wet and windy Saturday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on the weekend forecast.
Plus Seth Wells has an update on the falcon family atop Spartan Stadium.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 24, 2023
- Average High: 48º Average Low 28º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
- Lansing Record Low: -10° 1965
- Jackson Record High: 80º 1939
- Jackson Record Low: -4º 1965
