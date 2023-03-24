Truck catches fire after crash on I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a truck fire occurred after a crash on eastbound I-94 and Race Road on Friday around 5 a.m.

Grass Lake and Blackman Township DPS firefighters and officers extinguished the truck fire.

A semi-truck rear-ended the Budget box truck which then caught on fire according to the sheriff’s office post on social media.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation but released. The sheriff’s office reports no one was seriously injured.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.