Truck catches fire after crash on I-94 in Jackson County

Photos by Deputy Jacki Hackworth
Photos by Deputy Jacki Hackworth(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a truck fire occurred after a crash on eastbound I-94 and Race Road on Friday around 5 a.m.

Grass Lake and Blackman Township DPS firefighters and officers extinguished the truck fire.

A semi-truck rear-ended the Budget box truck which then caught on fire according to the sheriff’s office post on social media.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation but released. The sheriff’s office reports no one was seriously injured.

