Staudt on Sports LIVE: Thoughts on Spartans’ loss, a Spartan headed to Grand Rapids, and remembering a legend
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his thoughts on the Spartans-Wildcats OT thriller Thursday night. Plus a member of the MSU hockey team is headed to Grand Rapids and we remember a legend of Detroit sports media.
