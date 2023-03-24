Staudt on Sports LIVE: Thoughts on Spartans’ loss, a Spartan headed to Grand Rapids, and remembering a legend

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his thoughts on the Spartans-Wildcats OT thriller Thursday night. Plus a member of the MSU hockey team is headed to Grand Rapids and we remember a legend of Detroit sports media.

