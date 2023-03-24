State troopers: shots fired in Charlotte, 2 with gunshot wounds

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report finding two people with gunshot wounds when responding to a shots fired call Friday just after 3 a.m.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨; 03/23 3: 11 am, MSP Lansing Troopers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of W.Five Point hwy, Charlotte, Mi for shots fired call. Upon arrival found two subjects with gunshots wounds. The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/ANxgZCsyIU — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 24, 2023

MSP Lansing troopers responded to a home in the 1100 block of W. Five Point Hwy and say they found two people with gunshot wounds.

MSP said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

