State troopers: shots fired in Charlotte, 2 with gunshot wounds

(KLTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report finding two people with gunshot wounds when responding to a shots fired call Friday just after 3 a.m.

MSP Lansing troopers responded to a home in the 1100 block of W. Five Point Hwy and say they found two people with gunshot wounds.

MSP said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

