Schools Rule: Rudy the mannequin helps students prepare for medical careers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at the Wilson Talent Center are receiving hands-on training in the medical field with the help of a new simulation mannequin.

The mannequin, named Rudy, is designed to mimic real hospital scenarios and can even laugh, cry, and talk. The students can take Rudy’s vitals and observe him go through different health emergencies.

The opportunity to work with Rudy has provided students with valuable experience and confidence.

“We get a feel for what we want to do and what we might not want to do,” said Kamari Bunton.

“Having Rudy helps us gain experience and gain confidence to work inside the hospital,” said Maya Vue.

Adria Noecker, a nurse educator, emphasized the importance of being prepared and confident when working with real patients. Noecker’s class spends two days a week at local hospitals, providing students with the opportunity to work with real patients.

“I feel like we owe it to our patients to come there prepared and confident and give them the best quality care,” Noecker said.

The addition of Rudy was a long-awaited development for Noecker’s class.

