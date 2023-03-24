Police believe Jackson school teacher was dead for two days before being found

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - New details have been revealed in the death of a Jackson High School teacher.

Background: Jackson community mourns death of passionate English teacher

Alyson Doulous was found dead in her Ypsilanti Township apartment on March 13 after her family requested a welfare check. Police believe she had been dead for about two days before she was found.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor said her boyfriend, Charles Richard Gamez, had stabbed her. Gamez was arrested and charged with felony homicide a few days after she was found.

Gamez is scheduled to return to court Thursday to face the charges against him. A conviction could result in him being sentenced to life in prison.

The school district has offered grief counseling to students and staff.

