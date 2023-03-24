Police believe Jackson school teacher was dead for two days before being found

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - New details have been revealed in the death of a Jackson High School teacher.

Background: Jackson community mourns death of passionate English teacher

Alyson Doulous was found dead in her Ypsilanti Township apartment on March 13 after her family requested a welfare check. Police believe she had been dead for about two days before she was found.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor said her boyfriend, Charles Richard Gamez, had stabbed her. Gamez was arrested and charged with felony homicide a few days after she was found.

Gamez is scheduled to return to court Thursday to face the charges against him. A conviction could result in him being sentenced to life in prison.

The school district has offered grief counseling to students and staff.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte
Michigan State Police
Police seek help in attempted kidnapping case on Michigan State University campus
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home
Man who reportedly brought knife on MSU campus hospitalized
12 suspects wanted tied to marijuana dispensary break-ins across Michigan

Latest News

Over 2,200 calls were handled that night, which is more than two and a half days' worth of...
911 calls provide harrowing account of Michigan State University shooting
911 calls provide harrowing account of Michigan State University shooting
Jackson High School
Police believe Jackson school teacher was dead for two days before being found
Charles Kincaid retires at 87 after 24 years as an Owosso parking enforcer
Charles Kincaid retires at 87 after 24 years as an Owosso parking enforcer