In My View: Lions’ focus on defense continues

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are heading to next month’s NFL draft with plenty of new free agents signed for the coming season.

I think the 9-8 record this past season gave free agents cause to consider signing with the Lions, perhaps more so than in other years when the team was considered a perennial loser.

The Lions have concentrated on defense and may continue in that direction with the sixth and 18th picks in the first round when the draft begins in Kansas City.

In My View: Lions' focus on defense continues
