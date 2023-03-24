In My View: Lions’ focus on defense continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are heading to next month’s NFL draft with plenty of new free agents signed for the coming season.

I think the 9-8 record this past season gave free agents cause to consider signing with the Lions, perhaps more so than in other years when the team was considered a perennial loser.

The Lions have concentrated on defense and may continue in that direction with the sixth and 18th picks in the first round when the draft begins in Kansas City.

More: In My View

