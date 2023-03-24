Michigan State falls to Kansas State in Sweet Sixteen overtime thriller

The Michigan State Spartans’ season is over
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16...
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Kansas Statein the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans’ season is over.

The Spartans fell to Kansas State in the Sweet 16, 98-93 in overtime.

Wildcat Guard Markquis Nowell scored a tournament record 19 assists, along with 20 points, including a layup to seal it at the final buzzer.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX for updates from New York.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

