Michigan approves increase in power outage credit for residents

The Michigan Public Service Commission has increased the power outage credit for residents from $25 to $35.
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders are now eligible for a larger credit from their power company.

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved the increase from $25 to $35 Friday afternoon. The order aims to provide customers with a little more relief if they endure a long power outage.

Under the new rule, residents will receive a $35 outage credit if they lose power for 16 hours, when less than 1% of the utility’s customers have an outage. For outages lasting 48 hours, when more than 1% but less than 10% of the utility’s customers have an outage, and 96 hours when 10% or more of the utility’s customers have an outage, the customer will receive the same $35 credit. Additionally, there will be an extra $35 credit for every day the outage continues.

There is also a $35 credit if a customer has more than six interruptions in 12 months. The interruptions must last at least 5 minutes to qualify. Once the credit is paid, the number of interruptions resets to zero.

More information can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

