Michigan approves increase in power outage credit for residents
The Michigan Public Service Commission has increased the power outage credit for residents from $25 to $35.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders are now eligible for a larger credit from their power company.
The Michigan Public Service Commission approved the increase from $25 to $35 Friday afternoon. The order aims to provide customers with a little more relief if they endure a long power outage.
Under the new rule, residents will receive a $35 outage credit if they lose power for 16 hours, when less than 1% of the utility’s customers have an outage. For outages lasting 48 hours, when more than 1% but less than 10% of the utility’s customers have an outage, and 96 hours when 10% or more of the utility’s customers have an outage, the customer will receive the same $35 credit. Additionally, there will be an extra $35 credit for every day the outage continues.
There is also a $35 credit if a customer has more than six interruptions in 12 months. The interruptions must last at least 5 minutes to qualify. Once the credit is paid, the number of interruptions resets to zero.
