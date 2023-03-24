Messy weather returns and a sticky situation on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the calm before another system makes its way to our area. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on just how messy the weekend will be.

Plus Nicole Buchmann has what’s on tap for Studio 10 at 3 p.m.!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 24, 2023

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1965
  • Jackson Record High: 80º 1939
  • Jackson Record Low: -4º 1965

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Police seek help in attempted kidnapping case on Michigan State University campus
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home
Michigan State Police investigate murder/suicide where one person was killed and another was...
Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder/suicide in Charlotte
Man who reportedly brought knife on MSU campus hospitalized
12 suspects wanted tied to marijuana dispensary break-ins across Michigan

Latest News

Governor Whitmer signs legislation to repeal read by grade three law
Photos by Deputy Jacki Hackworth
Truck catches fire after crash on I-94 in Jackson County
Messy weather returns on Saturday
Michigan State Police investigate murder/suicide where one person was killed and another was...
Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder/suicide in Charlotte