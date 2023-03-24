Messy weather returns and a sticky situation on Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the calm before another system makes its way to our area. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on just how messy the weekend will be.
Plus Nicole Buchmann has what’s on tap for Studio 10 at 3 p.m.!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 24, 2023
- Average High: 48º Average Low 28º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
- Lansing Record Low: -10° 1965
- Jackson Record High: 80º 1939
- Jackson Record Low: -4º 1965
