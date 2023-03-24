Lansing Community College encourages women to join skilled jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College hosted Friday their Tech Forward Women in Trade event to encourage more women to join the industry.

Women make up less than 10% of skilled trade jobs such as Construction, Auto Tech or even First Responders. Over the years, more women have shown interest in the industry but it’s not enough as some still find themselves in a room full of men.

Although, the trade industry is making strides toward being more diverse and women say there’s room for everyone in male-dominated jobs.

During the Auto Tech session at the event, you could hear and see how workers test the horsepower of a Chevy Camaro. Although the industry is male-dominated, that’s not stopping Anna Zander.

“It hasn’t been easy to be a woman in this male-dominated class. For sure, it’s had its issues with it, and I think it’s awesome to get more women involved because it can be intimidating but it’s great to show women, we can do this and it doesn’t have to be so hard,” said Anna Zander.

Zander is a senior at Grand Ledge High School and a student in LCC’s Auto Tech program. She grew up working on cars with her dad.

At the LCC West Campus, women attended a variety of sessions in trade, technology, or a public service career.

Halim Tran is a recent graduate of the LCC Fire Academy and is training to be an EMT. Both Zander and Tran agree it takes passion to do the job and doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman.

“I feel that there may be less women in this job because they may not know this is a field that they can do but I want them all to know that this is very much something that they can do,” said Tran.

Research shows when you see someone who looks like you, you’re more apt to show interest.

Samantha Vaive, who serves on the Board of Trustees at LCC, said events like this help raise awareness.

“If we reach one person, one person who didn’t know this was an option for them, it can change their whole life,” said Vaive.

Zander and Tran know they have what it takes to work in the industry and want other women to know they’re not alone.

“There are already women in the field and there’s always someone for you to lean on. You’re never alone in this field,” said Tran.

LCC says they have seen an influx of jobs in advanced technology and trades in the Mid-Michigan area, and they’re hoping that bringing more women into the industry will help bridge the gender pay gap.

This fall, LCC will be host a similar event in the fall to get more men of color involved in the technology and trade industry.

