Kayak the Red Cedar from Williamston to Lansing

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Red Cedar river is 51 miles long and a natural resource for most Mid-Michigan communities.

However, it’s very rare to see someone in the river due to blockages and pollution. With many log jams and some pollution, the Eaton Conservation District said the Red Cedar River is not very safe for swimming.

“We don’t get into the river anymore, because it can be dangerous,” said Laska Creagh, Williamston Sunrise Rotary President.

However, local rotary clubs are making it perfect for kayaking. Inspired by Williamston Rotary member John Bollman, it started as a small-town effort and turned into a giant project.

“We want people to use the river but we want them to use it safely,” said Bollman.

With six rotary clubs involved, they’re creating a user-friendly kayak destination. Going down the Red Cedar from Williamston, all the way to the current launch in Lansing.

“Clearing the log jams, building launch sites, getting information out to the public,” said Bollman.

If you’d like to help with clean up, all you have to do is reach out to one of the local rotary clubs. They will be hosting a number of clean-up events before the grand opening this September.

“John and my husband and I went out in three kayaks, and I gathered debris. It was such a fun experience that I then fell in love with this idea,” said Creagh.

The route is getting new launches and signage to help users navigate the river and chose their distance. They’ve made big strides, but still have a long way to go.

“It will have a QR code, that directs people to the safety issues they need to be aware of on the river, great historical information,” said Creagh.

The grand opening kayak party is scheduled for September 30th. They said they look forward to bringing up north experiences, to right here in Mid-Michigan.

This is a very big citizen-led project. They have enlisted lots of help, from local boy scouts - to the Ingham County Parks and Recreation Department.

We’ll keep you updated on the river’s big debut party. Local boy scouts are hoping to provide shuttle services for those attending.

