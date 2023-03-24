Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball

Hauser played in East Lansing for three seasons
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Basketball Graduate Forward Joey Hauser says he’s leaving East Lansing.

He posted the announcement on his Instagram account:

The announcement comes a day after the Spartans lost to Kansas State in the Sweet Sixteen, 98-93 in overtime.

Hauser hinted earlier in the season that he was planning on moving on, and his announcement makes that official.

Hauser spent four seasons with the Spartans, playing in three of them (sat out 2019-2020 season) after transferring from Marquette.

Hauser shone in his graduate season in East Lansing, averaging 14.5 points a game, nearly double his average from the 21-22 season.

He finished his career with twelve straight games scoring in double-digits, including a double-double (14 pts, 10 reb) against Marquette in this year’s Round of 32.

