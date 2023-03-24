Governor Whitmer signs legislation to repeal read by grade three law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer signed Senate Bill 12 that repeals a section of law preventing students from promotion if they did not meet a third grade reading benchmark.

The bill would delete provisions prohibiting the promotion of a pupil to grade 4 unless the pupil demonstrates a satisfactory reading score or a grade 3 reading level.

For the 2022-23 school year, districts reported retaining 545 students under the Code, which represented 0.6% of all third-grade students.

“Today, we are taking action to put power back into parents’ hands so they can work with their child’s teachers and make decisions that are best for their family,” said Governor Whitmer. “Getting this done will offer parents more flexibility and ensure educators can focus on doing what they do best—helping students reach their full potential.”

“I want to thank Gov. Whitmer for signing this important legislation. Parents and schools should be trusted to make decisions about grade retention—the state shouldn’t mass-flunk 3rd graders without parent input based on one test,” said State Senator Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia). “It’s a great day for educational freedom for Michigan’s parents and students.”

“I am happy to see the Governor sign Senate Bill 12 to finally repeal the harmful retention aspect of the Read by Grade Three Law,” said State Representative Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights). “Rather than being reactive, let’s be proactive in our approach to kids and literacy. Retention has been a constant threat hanging over our students’ heads. We could use the resources that are spent on retaining students and put that towards more literacy coaches, reading intervention specialists, and provide afterschool and summer school programs to address the issue.”

The bill requires a school district or PSA to provide intensive reading intervention to a pupil who had a reading deficiency beyond grade 4 and until the pupil no longer had a reading deficiency.

