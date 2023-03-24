Flood safety tips to protect your home and family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we welcome the arrival of spring, Mid-Michigan residents are reminded of the potential danger that comes with the season - severe storms.

Heavy rainfall can be a nightmare for many, as it can cause roads, homes, and even cities to become flooded - creating serious threats to public safety.

One of the most important things to remember during floods is to never drive through flooded streets. Even a small amount of water can cause issues, as six inches of water can knock you off your feet, 12 inches can float your car, and two feet of water can carry your car away. As such, it is extremely dangerous to drive through flooded areas, as you never know how deep the water is or what dangers it may contain.

In the case of flooding, the National Weather Service will issue two types of warnings: a flood warning and a flash flood warning. Flood warnings are usually related to river flooding, where the river has risen above its banks, and typically last for weeks. However, flash flood warnings are more serious, as they occur when there is a lot of heavy rain in a short period of time, causing streets to flood rapidly. These warnings may also be issued in the event of dam failures.

Home flood safety tips include keeping your homeowner’s insurance up-to-date, being aware of potential sub-pump, basement, and foundation issues, and knowing the risks associated with flooding.

Stay informed and stay safe during this year’s severe weather season by downloading the free News 10 First Alert Weather App.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.