Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed a man Friday morning who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following a man who was carrying a grenade near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man was down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte
Michigan State Police
Police seek help in attempted kidnapping case on Michigan State University campus
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home
Man who reportedly brought knife on MSU campus hospitalized
12 suspects wanted tied to marijuana dispensary break-ins across Michigan

Latest News

Charles Kincaid retires at 87 after 24 years as an Owosso parking enforcer
Charles Kincaid retires at 87 after 24 years as an Owosso parking enforcer
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry
It is extremely dangerous to drive through flooded areas, as you never know how deep the water...
Flood safety tips to protect your home and family
Flood safety tips to protect your home and family
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame