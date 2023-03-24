Community mourning death of ‘beloved’ elementary school teacher, unborn child

Kelsey Holder, a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary, has died. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky community is mourning the death of an elementary school teacher and her unborn child.

WSMV reports that Kelsey Holder, 32, of Hopkinsville, died on Tuesday, along with her unborn child, who was stillborn.

According to a social media post, she and her husband, Wesley, were expecting the baby in July.

Christian County Schools said Holder was a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary and began her teaching career in 2013.

“Ms. Holder was a beloved teacher at Pembroke Elementary School where she taught fifth grade. [She] will be deeply missed by her co-workers, friends, and students,” a spokesperson for Christian County Public Schools said.

Joint funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at First United Methodist Church, with the burial following at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Officials have not immediately released a cause of death for Holder or the child.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte
Michigan State Police
Police seek help in attempted kidnapping case on Michigan State University campus
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home
Man who reportedly brought knife on MSU campus hospitalized
12 suspects wanted tied to marijuana dispensary break-ins across Michigan

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame
Kayak the Red Cedar from Williamston to Lansing
Kayak the Red Cedar from Williamston to Lansing
Kayak the Red Cedar from Williamston to Lansing
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations
LCC hosted a women in tech event to encourage more women to join skilled trade programs.
Lansing Community College encourages women to join skilled jobs