Charles Kincaid retires at 87 after 24 years as an Owosso parking enforcer

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Charles Kincaid, an 87-year-old resident of Owosso, has retired from his job as a parking enforcer after 24 years of service.

Kincaid began working as a parking enforcer with the Owosso Public Safety Department to keep himself busy after his first retirement in 1999. As he’s gotten older, the job has gotten harder and he has decided to retire after 24 years.

“When I was younger I could handle it without any problem,” Kincaid said. “But I got a little bit older and it got harder to handle.”

Despite the challenges of dealing with unhappy drivers, Kincaid always tried to maintain a positive attitude while writing up parking tickets.

At 87 years old, he has formed a special bond with his co-workers and the community. Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart said Kincaid will be missed and will leave behind tough shoes to fill.

“He’s been a friend, a mentor per se,” said Lenkart. “He’s kind of been the grandpa to all of us here.”

Kincaid is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 69 years, Nadine, and enjoying his retirement. However, he still plans on catching up with his friends at the station.

“She doesn’t want me there all the time,” Kincaid said. “She still encourages me to go out once in a while down to the restaurant and have coffee with a bunch of guys.”

Kincaid said he has loved working in Owosso and the people at the station have become a second family.

