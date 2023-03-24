911 calls provide harrowing account of Michigan State University shooting

‘Barricade the door. Put everything you can in front of the door.’
The released calls show dispatchers trying to get police on the scene and students to safety.
By Cody Butler
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some of the 911 calls from the night of the Michigan State University shooting were released Friday afternoon.

More than 2,200 calls were made after a gunman opened fire inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building. Three students were killed and five were injured.

The calls provide insight into the chaos and panic that ensued that evening, as students and faculty members sought to escape the gunfire and seek shelter. Dispatchers can be heard calmly instructing callers to lock doors, barricade themselves in rooms and find safe places to hide.

Despite the overwhelming volume of calls, dispatchers worked quickly to coordinate the response of law enforcement and ensure that students were able to find safety.

Only one student remains hospitalized. Officials said the student is in critical condition.

