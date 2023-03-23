WATCH: NYC prep rally ahead of Spartans-Wildcats match up

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WILX) - The green and white spirit is alive and well in the Big Apple.

New York City will be home to a 1 p.m. pep rally ahead of the Spartans’ Sweet 16 game against the Kansas State Wildcats. The teams tip off at 6:30 at Madison Square Garden in Michigan State University’s 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

News 10 Sports’ Joey Ellis is in NYC with a live look.

