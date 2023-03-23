Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kash Ritter

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kash Ritter from DeWitt.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kash Ritter from DeWitt.

He plays baseball and basketball for Mid Michigan Excel Basketball.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Okemos Road Bridge reopened March 22, 2023.
All 4 lanes of Okemos Road Bridge reopen to traffic
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kash Ritter
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kash Ritter
Michigan guard Jett Howard (13) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Michigan’s Jett Howard declares for NBA Draft
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after...
Detroit Lions announce dates for 2024 NFL Draft
Fulton Pirates Basketball
Longtime Fulton Boys’ Basketball Coach retires