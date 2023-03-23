Rain showers fizzle out, but another system is on the way

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has when the rain showers come to an end, but looks at another system that’s waiting in the wings. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a look at what’s on Studio 10.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 23, 2023

  • Average High: 47º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 73° 2021
  • Lansing Record Low: -5° 1965
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 0º 1916

