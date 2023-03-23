Rain showers disperse this afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you checked your First Alert Weather app, you knew to grab your umbrella on the way out the door. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has how long the rain will last.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 23, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 73° 2021

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1965

Jackson Record High: 79º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 0º 1916

