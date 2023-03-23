Police seek help in attempted kidnapping case on Michigan State University campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in an attempted kidnapping that happened in February.

According to authorities, the incident happened Feb. 11 on Shaw Lane on Michigan State University’s campus. Police said a woman was walking back to her dorm at about midnight when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown person in front of McDonel Hall. Police said she was physically assaulted but was able to fight off the suspect, who then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

