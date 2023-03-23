Officials battle apartment fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials responded to an apartment fire at Stone Ridge Meadows Apartments early Thursday morning. The Lansing Fire Department responded and Lansing Police were also on the scene. Our News 10 crew at the scene saw extensive damage to the top floor and roof of the building. A CATA bus was staged nearby as a warming center for any residents that may have been displaced.

Drivers in the area were impacted as officials closed Joshua St between S Cedar St and Armstrong Rd while they battled the fire.

News 10 has calls out to the Lansing Fire Department to learn more information and whether or not anyone was injured. We will continue to update this story with the very latest information.

