Officials battle apartment fire in Lansing

The fire broke out at Stone Ridge Meadows Apartments early Thursday morning.
Officials responded to a fire at the Stone Ridge Meadows Apartments in Lansing.
Officials responded to a fire at the Stone Ridge Meadows Apartments in Lansing.(WILX-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials responded to an apartment fire at Stone Ridge Meadows Apartments early Thursday morning. The Lansing Fire Department responded and Lansing Police were also on the scene. Our News 10 crew at the scene saw extensive damage to the top floor and roof of the building. A CATA bus was staged nearby as a warming center for any residents that may have been displaced.

Drivers in the area were impacted as officials closed Joshua St between S Cedar St and Armstrong Rd while they battled the fire.

News 10 has calls out to the Lansing Fire Department to learn more information and whether or not anyone was injured. We will continue to update this story with the very latest information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing enacts emergency plans amid COVID surge
Fourth victim from MSU shooting discharged from hospital
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash

Latest News

Goodbye Camaro: Production to cease at GM’s Lansing Plant
Mady Sissoko
Mady Sissoko: The Michigan State star who plays for a bigger cause
2017 Camaro Convertible
Goodbye Camaro: Production to cease at GM’s Lansing Plant
Cascades Humane Society's 2024 Calendar Contest Fundraiser: Calling All Super Pets!
Cascades Humane Society’s Calendar Contest Fundraiser returns