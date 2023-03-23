In My View: Can Michigan State overcome Kansas State?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can Michigan State defeat Kansas State tonight and advance to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight?

This figures to be another close game, with Kansas State being the three seed and MSU the number seven seed. However, MSU is a two-point favorite for whatever reason.

In my view, for MSU to win, the Spartans must limit turnovers, shoot better from the three-point line than they did in Sunday’s game against Marquette, make their free throws, and rebound well. That’s almost every aspect of the game, but I think it’s all important to beat a very dangerous Kansas State team.

