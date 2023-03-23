Mid-Michigan community thanks volunteers for work after MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) and Ingham Intermediate School District (ISD) organized a fun event Thursday at Spare Time in Lansing to honor educators who volunteered after the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February.

The event included bowling, food, and prizes to thank those who helped the Spartan community during a difficult time.

“This is really important for adults after they have provided services and so we wanted to do our part and make sure that our staff is taken care of,” said Eaton RESA Superintendent Sean Williams.

Harriet Dean, an Eaton RESA educator, was one of the volunteers who jumped in to help after the shooting.

“I didn’t think about it for a second. I wanted to help so much. I put my own work on hold for a week and I jumped right in,” Dean recalled. “That’s all I could think about, I need to be a part of it, I need to help, I need to give back”

Giving back not only helped her grieve but also showed her how strong the community is.

“We are truly Spartan Strong,” she said.

The shooting not only affected students but also staff members like Grace Chun, a mental health specialist at Ingham ISD who volunteered to work with students.

“Emotionally, it was very tough for me,” Chun recalled. “I broke down too, it was my home as well.”

To continue helping the Spartan community heal, MSU offers free crisis counseling for students, staff, and faculty.

