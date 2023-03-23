Michigan’s Jett Howard declares for NBA Draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Freshman Guard Jett Howard announced today he’s declaring for the NBA Draft.

🚨 Roster News 🚨



G Jett Howard will be forgoing his remaining eligibility and entering the 2023 NBA Draft.#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/LXWXyvl6Jt — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 23, 2023

Howard posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon thanking the University and fans.

Couldn’t be more blessed to say I was a Wolverine. Thank you 🙏🏽 #GoBlue — Jett Howard (@JettHoward5) March 23, 2023

Howard, the 6′ 8″ son of head coach Juwan Howard, started and played in 29 games for the Wolverines, averaging 14.2 points per game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.