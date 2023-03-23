Michigan’s Jett Howard declares for NBA Draft
Howard stared in 29 games for the Wolverines
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Freshman Guard Jett Howard announced today he’s declaring for the NBA Draft.
Howard posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon thanking the University and fans.
Howard, the 6′ 8″ son of head coach Juwan Howard, started and played in 29 games for the Wolverines, averaging 14.2 points per game.
