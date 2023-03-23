Michigan State students now required to take active violence intruder training

“It’s sad that it’s necessary but it is good we are going to have that training”
Active shooter training was once optional but is now mandatory for students.
By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is implementing new safety measures which include safety training, door locks, building access and camera expansion.

Background: MSU plans to update security, ‘reclaim our sense of safety’

Active shooter training was once optional but is now mandatory for students. This comes after February’s shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

Michigan State student Courtney Kautz said that training is long overdue.

“It’s sad that it’s necessary, but it is good we are going to have that training because just yesterday there was a guy arrested for having a knife and that was right behind my apartment complex,” Kautz said. “There was another shelter-in-place yesterday. It’s very sad we have to deal with this.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, in the past three years, only one building on the campus had a secure-in-place drill.

MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said an online course will help students be better prepared for future threats.

“Making sure we make this training is available, require it so folks take it,” Olsen said. “But then making sure we are following up so that each student and staff see this as a necessary item to better protect themselves and others.”

Olsen said action will be taken for students who do not complete the training.

“We are looking at measures that we can provide to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff receive the training that is necessary,” Olsen said.

Kautz said she hasn’t had training since arriving on campus and that this is a step in the right direction.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Okemos Road Bridge reopened March 22, 2023.
All 4 lanes of Okemos Road Bridge reopen to traffic
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home

Latest News

The Grand Ledge Independent turns its last page
The Grand Ledge Independent turns its last page
Michigan State students now required to take active violence intruder training
Michigan State students now required to take active violence intruder training
Democrats and Republicans condmen MIGOP tweet
Democrats and Republicans condmen MIGOP tweet
Democrats and Republicans condmen MIGOP tweet