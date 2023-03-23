Men to stand trial in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged in the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang were bound over to Circuit Court.

Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of St. Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.

“We’re grateful to be bringing this cold case one step closer to trial and will continue our work to provide justice to the family as well as healing to this community,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am thankful for the broad, cohesive effort between our department, the Bath Township Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and our prosecutors for their dedication to pursuing justice for this brutal, senseless crime.”

The Department of Attorney General alleges that they killed Yang while hunting and stole the victim’s headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

Olson and Rodway, who were arrested in December, have both been charged with felony murder and felony firearm.

